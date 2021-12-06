The Hits Fill the Bus now rolling around Rotorua for Salvation Army Foodbank

Fill the Bus is rolling around Rotorua today for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

The Hits Fill the Bus

• Join us live as the bus rolls to a location near you • Collecting non-perishable items for the Salvation Army foodbank • Full day's schedule below

Noah Parton, 9, wanted to donate his favourite canned goods. Photo / Supplied

4.13

Nine-year-old Noah Parton at New World choose to give his favourite canned goods, spaghetti and baked beans, to those who he thought needed them for Christmas.

Paul Hickey with the Lakes Performing Arts Centre dancers. Photo / Supplied

3:55

Krystle Holder from Lakes Performing Arts Centre said "times are tough with Covid, even a little bit helps".

Her daughter 10 years Olivia said she helped out "so people have food to eat" she didn't want anyone to go hungry for Christmas.



3.53pm

Danielle Weston from Holland Beckett said "we love getting involved in as much community stuff as we can". It's especially important during these times."

DJ and Izzy Wainohu give generously to the Salvation Army Foodbank. Photo / Supplied

3.27pm

DJ and Izzy Wainohu at Central Mall wanted to make sure everyone had something for Christmas. They missed giving something at school so they personally came down to donate.



2.57

Six-year-old Tatenda Maforimbo from Rotorua Primary School said it made her happy to help people.

2.55pm Principal Gareth Cunliffe from Otonga Primary school said they got students involved "to teach them to give".

The teachers spent some time explaining to the kids why charity is important, "they need to realise not everyone is as fortunate".

Donations included formula, nappies and Weetbix.

Image 1 of 12 : St Michael's Catholic School pupils and principal Rachael McLanachan were all thumbs up as they brought the school's donations

2.23pm:

Otonga Road Primary School is the next stop. Another great haul.

Otonga Road Primary School.

2.10pm:

Westbrook Primary School principal Colin Watkins said this cause had never been more important.

"We always do our own collection of food and bring it to these families.

"We get a sense of when families are struggling"

But with the Salvation Army they can "cast the net really wide" and provide to more families. "We've got to look after each other"

Caira-jem Smalley-Huch , 11, said times had been tough with Covid while Dante Temara told the Rotorua Daily Post "we all deserve an equal Christmas and to celebrate with family."

Fill the Bus 2021 Public Schedule.

1.45pm:

Malfroy School students have lined up outside for the bus to arrive.

Marlarae Vaviarimatuu, 10, said she donated because "it's important everyone has something for Christmas."

There was plenty of excitement at the school as pupils got their donations ready.

1.30pm: Special shout out to Paul Bainbridge who has been the bus driver for Fill the Bus for five years.

He said Fill the Bus had made for an enjoyable day and he had brought donations to continue helping out.

Paul Hickey with Paul Bainbridge (right) who has been the Fill the Bus driver for five years.

1.05pm:

The bus is starting to fill up with Fill the Bus about halfway through.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye said the day had a slow start but things were really ramping up.

He said it was a great day for it and things had turned out quite nicely.

Fill the Bus spent has spent time at the Redwoods shops, where some members of the public took the opportunity to donate to the cause. This included donations from a work collection by MPI Rotorua.

12.50pm: The bus is currently at Redwoods Centre, with New World West End Old Taupo Rd the next destination.

Earlier, Lynmore School pupils Bruce McGregor, 11, and Claudia Dunn, 10, helped load up the bus with donations which included chocolates, cans, pasta, tuna and salmon.

They said it was cool to contribute to the appeal because there were families that needed the items more.

Lynmore School principal Hinei Taute said they were grateful to the Lynmore community for the support it had shown for Fill the Bus.

Lynmore School.

She said they were grateful to Wendy Watson who was their teacher in charge of advertising, and getting everything together and donations from the community.

"I think it's great for our kids to have some social empathy and to understand the diverse needs of others."

Rotorua Intermediate students have also donated kindly. Thanks everyone!

12.23pm: Glenholme School deputy principal Molly Norton said last week they had a mufti day where the pupils could dress up as their favourite book, movie or television show character in exchange for a can or cans of food.

She said the school's young leaders advertised for a couple of weeks in the lead-up.

"We know how much our community needs the food at this time of year. We know the children are happy to be part of it.

"We get behind the appeal every year. It's about giving back to the community."

Glenholme School.

11.45am:

Mokoia Intermediate class P3 has collected 169 items for Fill the Bus!

School deputy principal Annemarie Hyde said it was great getting the children involved in these types of community appeals.

"It's looking outside of their own environment and seeing how Covid and other things have affected members of our community."

Mokoia Intermediate pupils loading up donations.

11.35am

How adorable is this? Te Whare Whitinga o te Ra children have welcomed Fill the Bus with their donations. Thanks team.

Te Whare Whitinga o te Reo administrator Tina Hunter said getting behind the appeal was about community support and taking an opportunity to give back.

"Our children are fortunate but we know there are some really struggling."

Te Whare Whitinga o te Ra children welcome Fill the Bus with their donations.

11.15am:

A reminder that the next opportunity for the public to donate is at the Redwoods Shopping Centre at 12.30pm. Plenty of time to get your non-perishable items together and come down!

11am

Rotokawa School and Damar Industries ... you rock!!

Damar Industries human resources manager Heather Turner said a lot of their people had donated what they could over the past couple of weeks.

She said it was about supporting a great cause and paying it forward.

Rotokawa School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotokawa School pupils Hailey Proctor and Lydia Graham, both 11, said there was a wide range of items pupils had collected, such as baked beans, fruit salad, Weet-Bix, Coco Pops, toys and puzzles.

They said it felt really great to donate so many items to a good cause.

Heather Turner and Dave Conshaw from Damar industries, with Paul Hickey from The Hits. Photo / Andrew Warner

10.13am The bus has pulled into Lakeview Villas.

Resident Marion Clare said sometimes, when you were all right yourself, you didn't realise just how poorly off a lot of people were.

She said she couldn't bear the thought of children not having enough to eat.

Lakeview Villas residents Shirley Whyte and Marion Clare with Paul Hickey.

9.40am:

Next stop is St Michael's Catholic School. Pupils and principal Rachael McLanachan were all thumbs up as they brought the school's donations out to the bus.

McLanachan said it felt great to be able to donate many items as they were a small school of 104 children.

The children all agreed that it was a great feeling to help others, and that collecting the food through a mufti day had been fun.

Thanks team!!

St Michael's Catholic School pupils and principal Rachael McLanachan were all thumbs up as they brought the school's donations.

9.32am:

Kaitao Intermediate School pupil Li'no Koshimizu-Thompson, 12, thought it was nice that the school thought about bringing food while also having a mufti day.

"It's really nice to stock this food up for them [Salvation Army]."

The next opportunity for the public to donate is at the Redwoods Shopping Centre at 12.30pm. Plenty of time to get your non-perishable items together and come down.

9.07am: Hello Ngongotaha School! The bus has arrived at its first school stop for the day.

George Hiini, 11, said the school had donated items such as canned food and macaroni.

He said it felt good to help out the community, and that it was important so no one was hungry.

Paul Hickey and Ralph Overbye with George Hiini, 11 (left) and Kade Fraser, 10, at Ngongotaha School.

8.20am: Next stop is Fairy Springs Rd outside Waitomo Fuel. Come on down!

The Fill the Bus team have masks and a QR code for scanning in, and a table will be set up at every stop for contactless transfer of items.

7.20am: The bus is currently parked up at St Andrews Shopping Centre.

On board this morning we have The Hits Rotorua's Paul Hickey and his wife Katie, Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Ralph Overbye, Rotorua Salvation Army Christmas food co-ordinator Donna Reiss, Salvation Army volunteer Lisa, and Shauni James from the Rotorua Weekender.

Next stop is Countdown Fenton St at 7.50am.

The Fill the Bus team!

What is Fill the Bus?

An annual day of fun, smiles and community generosity is back once again today, with The Hits Fill the Bus ready to roll around the city.

Fill the Bus is a one-day appeal to support the Salvation Army Foodbank.

For 10 hours the bus goes all over Rotorua, visiting schools, businesses and shopping centres, and slowly but surely the bus gets filled up with non-perishable food donations from locals.

The first stop this morning is at St Andrews Shopping Centre from 7.10am to 7.30am.

