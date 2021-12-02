The Arts Village's annual 200 Show is now back with range of mediums

People viewing the work of local artists in the 200 Show. Photo / Supplied

People viewing the work of local artists in the 200 Show. Photo / Supplied

An exhibition with a huge range of mediums helps people to see that art is for everyone.

The annual 200 Show is open at The Village and runs until January 22, 2022.

The Arts Village director Kellez Mcmanus says the 200 Show has no limits on what is included, as long as it is 200 x 200 and under $200.

"This year we have a good mixture of 2D and 3D, with figurative painting and sketching, ink prints and paintings from Ngongotahā School and Lani Eyles' After School Art class, sculptures from Rotorua Potters and a few new artists and ringatoi."

There is a huge mix of mediums people have used.

"We always have a huge amount of acrylic, watercolour and oil paintings, but this year we also have pyrography, ceramic, tattoo ink, fabric and fibre works, tukutuku panels, along with some mixed media works incorporating found objects and mosaics."

Kellez says they are calling this year's 200 Show their biggest ever, with nearly 300 works on display.

She says the broad brief of the exhibition makes everyone feel included.

"It's been lovely to see artists who may not have set foot in the village before submitting their works, because we're always looking to bring more people into our village whānau.

"I think the 200 Show helps people see that art is for everyone - as long as it's 200 x 200 it will hang on our walls.

"There is no distinction between established artists, hobbyists or beginners.

"All art is taonga and as soon as you pick up that brush, pencil or tool, you're an artist/ringatoi."

She says there was a special moment during the show's opening of people looking around at each other.

"Some people knew each other and some didn't, and that was okay, that's what the 200 Show brings."

Covid-19 impacted The Arts Village in a big way this year, with tricky rules and uncertainty, and having to minimise or cancel some well-loved events, she says.

Looking to the future, Kellez says the village has some exciting things coming up, including a pride event, Studio one will undergo some upgrades and be renamed, and they will be rebranding, as well as rolling out some of the village's most-loved events and activities like the potters annual exhibition.