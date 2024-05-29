Te Pati Māori protest: Four Rotorua locations targets for hikoi

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Te Pāti Māori's planned strikes as part of a day of protests this Thursday 'illegal.' Video / Mark Mitchell

Rotorua police advise commuters to plan for disruptions due to protest hīkoi as the Government delivers its Budget tomorrow.

Protest organiser says ‘delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori’.

The organiser of protests in Rotorua tomorrow warns more hikoi could be planned in the future if the Government fails to listen.

Protestors are expected to gather at four locations in the city as part of a national day of disruption launched by Te Pāti Māori to coincide with Budget day tomorrow.

In a social media post, Te Pāti Māori listed the four Rotorua locations as -

Corner of Lake and Bennets Rd;

Intersection of Old Taupo Rd and Pukuatua St near Rotorua Boys’ High School;

Intersection of Fenton and Amohau Sts near McDonald’s;

Sala St and Te Ngae Rd intersection.

Rotorua protest organiser and Te Pāti Māori co-vice president Fallyn Flavell said commuters could expect traffic to be disrupted from various points around the city.

There would be more hikoi planned in the future “if the Government continues to unjustly remove parts of legislation that directly impact Māori, or are breaching Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, she said.

“The time is now.

“The people who can participate are ready for this, just like they were ready on December 5. The Government will no longer treat us like second-class citizens in our own country.”

She said people could get involved by turning up at one of the four locations .

The tikanga for the protest was peaceful, respectful, mokopuna- focussed, mokopuna-friendly, wairua pai [good spirit].

Rotorua police said in a statement the public should expect traffic disruptions

from 6.30am to 9am.

Motorists were asked to plan ahead, including avoiding the areas and seeking alternative routes .

Officers would be highly visible and, in some locations, would put measures in place to prevent participants from putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way, the statement said.

Police were working with organisers to provide advice on lawful behaviour on roads and public places, as well as on health and safety.

The statement said police recognised the right to peaceful protest, however, unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action..

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said it would be closely monitoring the situation through its Traffic Operations Centres.

She said the agency’s advice for commuters and motorists was to use the agency’s online journey planner and traffic information pages for the latest information before travelling.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesman said it had no involvement in the protest or planned response.

Delay ‘nothing’ compared to what Māori face - protest organiser

Protest organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi, from Toitū Te Tiriti, said “delaying a few people’s trips to work was nothing compared to the daily disruption this Government had on Māori”.

“We are the rangatira of this whenua and will act as we always have. We will act with the grace of our tikanga and sternness embedded in our mana,” Kapa-Kingi told the Herald.

“Heoi anō, just as we looked after Pākehā when they first arrived here in Aotearoa, and every day since, we will do the same this Thursday, whilst standing for the truth that we never ceded sovereignty, and keeping the wellbeing of our mokopuna at the front of our minds.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s response that Māori should only go on strike on weekends was telling.

Eru Kapa-Kingi with mum Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and dad Korotangi Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Tania Whyte

“According to Luxon, natives are only allowed to protest on weekends while his mates can go anywhere, anytime,” Tamihere said.

Protest motorists in Auckland will converge on to the Northwestern, Southern and Northern motorways from 6.30am on Thursday to try to accomplish maximum disruption.

Those groups will slowly make their way to Aotea Centre in downtown Auckland, where a rally will be fronted by community advocate Dave Letele.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi joining National Māori Action Day protesters at Parliament on December 5, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Mark Mitchell condemned the planned “unlawful protest” action tomorrow.

“I’ve been very clear with the commissioner that my expectations are that law-abiding Kiwis going about their daily business, their rights are protected above those who choose to break the law,” Mitchell said.

He told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that it is “absolutely illegal”.

Mitchell was joined by his Labour counterpart Ginny Andersen, who said she would not be joining in on the protests.

She said she understood why Māori were protesting but did not agree with unlawful protest.

In Wellington, protesters will meet at the Wellington Railway Station before marching on Parliament before the 2pm Budget 2024 announcement.

Similar delaying tactics will be employed in cities across the country. In December, thousands marched on Parliament.

Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Johnson said they were working to manage the right to protest and people’s rights to go about their daily business.

In addition to Rotorua, areas in and around the Bay of Plenty he said would be affected included Tauranga, Ōpōtiki, Whakātane, Taupō and Tūrangi.

“We are aware that gatherings are planned for Aotea Square in Auckland City from 11am and Parliament Grounds in Wellington from 12 noon which are expected to continue into the afternoon,” Johnson said.

NZ First deputy leader Shane Jones said Te Pāti Māori is spreading a “grievance culture” and described the Māori Party hikoi as a “parade of blind mice”.

“They are promoting victimhood. Sadly their own supporters have become blind mice.

“The Māori Party are telling whānau to strike or go without pay? Will Debbie Ngarewa-Packer [Te Pāti Māori co-leader] work a day for free?

“Their conduct is grossly disruptive and totally selfish.

“Cultural nursery rhymes will not improve our economic circumstances.”

-Additional reporting by Joseph Los’e