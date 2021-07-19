Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd signalised intersection due to be switched on this week

Tarawera Rd/Te Ngae Rd roundabout pictured earlier this year. Photo / NZME

The new signalised Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd intersection is now scheduled to be operational from Friday.

Rotorua Lakes Council said the new date was to accommodate the inclement weather forecast and the start time still remained weather dependent.

The temporary roundabout, at the Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd intersection, will be removed overnight Thursday, with the lights expected to be operational from 6am on Friday, July 23.

Work was scheduled to take place overnight where possible to reduce impact on traffic.

From 7am Thursday, July 22 to 6am Friday, July 23, the intersections with SH30 at Marino and Tarawera Rds will be closed with detours in place, the council said.

The temporary signalised intersection was being introduced during the school holidays, when traffic flows were more consistent throughout the day, however, motorists were advised to allow extra time for their journeys, especially during morning and evening peak times.

The council said some delays were anticipated as people adjusted to the new layout and the traffic lights. The intersection performance would be monitored and adjustments made to the traffic light phasing, as required.

When the traffic lights are operational, the community was advised to expect the intersection to be an active work site for the next few weeks as final works were completed.

The signalising of Tarawera intersection is part of the $17 million Eastern Corridor Stage One project, improving SH30-Te Ngae Rd from Sala St to Iles Rd. The project started in February 2020, with completion expected in late 2021.

The roadworks project has caused huge frustration with motorists who have experienced major traffic delays during peak hours, prompting a flurry of letters to the editor earlier in the year.