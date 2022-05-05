Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua, who attended Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, has represented New Zealand as both a player and coach. Photo / NZME

Taupō local Bevan Choat, who has decades of experience in media, has boxes full of information on Taupō's sporting history up to 2001 when he retired. Today, we look at sportspeople with Taupō connections who have represented New Zealand.

Wearing of the Silver Fern takes pride of place for any sportsman or sportswoman and many who have been residents of Taupō have earned this great honour.

My personal records, which began in 1968, forced me to look back before that date when I came to Taupō as a radio sports commentator and sports writer, and I noted the first to be honoured was All Black Les Cupples who played his rugby in the East Taupō sub-union.

This list, compiled from my very own sporting records and information up to 2001, contains the names of sportspeople who have lived in Taupō, or who have transferred to Taupō having played their sport elsewhere, as well as those born in Taupō who have gained the silver fern through having played their sport in the Taupō area.

Each no doubt treasures that silver fern and wears it with great pride even today.

1. Les Cupples (rugby union)

2. Hud Rickit (rugby union)

3. Lee Stensness (rugby union)

4. Neil Thimbleby (rugby union)

5. Len Watkins (rugby union referee, NZ president)

6. Louise Stevens (netball, NZ captain)

7. Noelene Taurua (netball)

8. Louisa Wall (netball, NZ vice-captain & rugby union)

9. John Richard Reid (cricket, NZ captain)

10. Brendan Bracewell (cricket)

11. John Bracewell (cricket)

12. Melina Hamilton (athletics, Olympics)

Melina Hamilton during the women's pole vault final held at the Commonwealth Games in 2006. Photo / NZME

13. Bevan Docherty (athletics, Olympic medalist)

14. Brian Fairlie (tennis)

15. Warwick Meehl (basketball)

16. Dutchie Rademakers (basketball)

17. Eleanor Tabernacle (basketball referee NZ)

18. Kevin Rigby (hockey, Olympics)

Taupō man Kevin Rigby was a talented all-round sportsman and a member of the New Zealand men's hockey team that competed at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Photo / Supplied

19. Peter Herrick (equestrian, NZ team manager to two Olympics)

20. Lynne King (equestrian, transtasman tests)

21. Nuki Johnson (boxing, NZ team manager)

22. Peter Fox (yachting, Olympics)

23. Lisa Powell (speed skiing, Winter Olympics)

24. Ric Powell (speed skiing, Winter Olympics)

25. Terry Brighouse (orienteering)

26. Anne Salisbury (orienteering)

27. Philip Tautarangi (golf)

28. Tina Howard (golf)

29. Simon Dickie (rowing, Olympic gold medal)

30. Dale Clark (clay target shooting)

31. Graeme Anderson (pistol shooting)

32. Mark Willis (karate)

33. Leo Mowatt (polocrosse)

34. Greg Little (soccer)

35. Daryl Halligan (rugby league)

36. Ron Horsley (rugby union)

Taupō-born Bevan Docherty MNZM is a triathlete who won medals twice at the Olympic Games. Photo / NZME

37. Ian Taylor (cricket, NZ team manager for several overseas tours)

38. Dion Waller (rugby union)

39. Trevor Colyer (squash)

40. Hayden Martine (NZ sevens rugby, NZ secondary schools rugby union)

41. Lesley Pease (equestrian, international umpire)

42. Alex Chan (rugby league, Junior Kiwis)

43. Chris Pardon (basketball)

44. Ben Townley (motocross)

45. Mary Campbell (lawn bowls)

46. Stu Conn (rugby union)

47. Gareth Hopkins (cricket)

48. Geoff Smith (rugby union referee)

49. Darren Capill (motocross)

50. Tony Treloar (rugby sevens referee)