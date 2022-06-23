Taupō-based pop duo Ashley and April Pirie will perform at Bubbles & Pop. Photo / Supplied

The countdown to the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival is on. During the lead up, we'll be previewing some of the many events and activities on offer.

Bubbles & Pop presented by Le Pine & Co will feature the best bubbly beverages from around the world and the amazing live music of False Heights followed by the misfit covers band Winsome Lost, playing classics from the 80s and 90s.

A highlight of the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival, the event has been a sellout in each of the past six years.

False Heights musician Ashley Pirie says he and April were thrilled to be invited to play.

"We're super excited and also quite honoured to be asked," he says.

"This event seems to be the banquet event of the festival, everybody talks about this event and I've always wanted to go to one. As an individual I'm super stoked and as a band we're super proud to be asked."

Ashley says the duo have expanded to a small band recently and are excited to showcase what they can do.

"It's really cool that they look at local acts for this event, often people are looking for out-of-town acts. The Taupō music scene is exploding at the moment, there are so many good bands and so many good acoustic artists, it's really cool to see.

"There are new venues around town. I think after all of that downtime with Covid people have realised what music can bring to your venue or to a space. It's really starting to explode."

He says that downtime during Covid-19 has given him and his fellow musicians a greater appreciation of being able to perform in front of crowds.

"It's quite exciting for the band. We played another show recently with a bunch of high school students and you put extra into it because you haven't been able to play for so long. You want to make every gig count."

The Details

What: Bubbles & Pop (R18) presented by Le Pine & Co

When: Saturday, July 16 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Where: Great Lake Centre Hall

Price: From $55. Go to www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz/all-events/bubbles-and-pop to book.