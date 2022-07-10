Photo / Merv Richdale

Weather highlights for the start of July. Photo / Supplied

The first part of July's weather for Taupō has provided a big variation in conditions.

The opening few days were dominated by generally high barometric pressures meaning typical cool winter days with a frosty start, even though the frosts were not as heavy as they are normally for July.

But there was a significant change over the last few days when unsteady and unstable barometric pressure readings, brought about by weather systems that originated in tropical waters, meant near-record July daytime temperatures and heavy rainfall.

On July 8, a rare July maximum temperature of 17C was registered and the following day the mercury topped 15.2C. At the same time, rain fell heavily with a maximum 24-hour fall of 43mm to start the weekend.

July is regarded as midwinter, with midwinter's day on July 16. Past records indicate that daytime average temperatures for the month stand at 12.5C, while the nighttime minimum temperature average for July is a mere 1.9C.

Over the first nine days of July the heaviest frost so far this winter of -4.6C was recorded on July 7, and there were another three insignificant frosts of less than -2C.

Since the barometric pressures remain unsteady this week is likely to be very unsettled with rain or showers at times and somewhat milder than usual temperatures.