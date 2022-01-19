Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō teen Grace Bilbie secures place at Ettingshausens dance school in Australia

4 minutes to read
Taupō's Grace Bilbie has successfully auditioned for the Ettingshausens dance, theatre and martial arts centre in Australia. Photo / Supplied

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

Grace Bilbie has been dancing since she was 4, and now her dreams are starting to come true.

The former Taupō-nui-a-Tia College student has been accepted to Ettingshausens, a prestigious dance, theatre and martial arts

