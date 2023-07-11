Phil Battersby, former director of Cheal in Taupo, was at his happiest in the outdoors.

Tributes have been paid to the former director of Cheal, Phil Battersby, after his memorial service last month.

As well as being remembered as a surveyor who made huge contributions to the Taupō architectural landscape, many shared their memories of a kind, caring man.

Battersby spent his entire surveying career with Cheal, becoming both a director and one of the longest-serving members of the team.

He also mentored many young people over the course of his career, sharing his passion and expertise in his field.

In a statement on social media, Cheal paid tribute to the “very caring” and “incredibly tenacious” former director of the company, who retired in 2019.

“All at Cheal feel privileged to have worked alongside such a great man and his loss will be felt by many.”

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas also spoke fondly about Battersby, who he said was “a lovely guy”.

Battersby made a big impact on Taupō in his time living here, Trewavas said.

“He was very instrumental in a lot of the 80s and 90s development in Taupō.

“He was a real contributor to Taupō over 30-odd years.”

At home, his wife Anne remembered a great husband and father to their two daughters, Kate and Rose.

He was also a close friend of Rose’s partner Sarah.

“He had time for everyone.

“He was just a really kind person.”

Phil was a keen woodworker, as well as a volunteer for Huka Trapping.

The family spent their spare time tramping, skiing and waterskiing together.

“Our whole relationship was based around being outdoors and in the mountains.”

Battersby’s personal life wasn’t all smooth sailing, though; he received a heart transplant in 2001.

As a very fit and active man who loved being outdoors, even this didn’t keep him down for long.

His wife Anne recalled that once he was released from the care of the hospital, the couple hit the ski slopes the following week.

The combination of his own drive, and the incredible gift from a family who had lost their son, gave him another happy 22 years, said Anne. He was 66 when he died.

“The heart came from a young man, and the gift that family gave us was just incredible.

“He never abused what was given to him. We never took it for granted.”

In Phil’s memory, she asked that families discuss their wishes around organ donation.