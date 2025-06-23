Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō sheep dog trials to raise funds for Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Harry Peacock and Edge, the Maiden winners at last year's Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials. Photo / www.takethemoment.co.nz

Harry Peacock and Edge, the Maiden winners at last year's Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials. Photo / www.takethemoment.co.nz

More than 300 entries have been received for the third running of the charity Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials in Taupō this week.

The trials are in support of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and are held at the Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre at Aratiatia from June 25 to 28.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post