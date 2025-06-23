The previous helicopter was now based in Gisborne, and was an upgrade for that area.

There were 12 crew members, including pilots, critical care flight paramedics and air crew officers, providing 24/7 coverage.

Top dogs are coming from throughout the country for the trials as well as enthusiasts who enjoy the challenge of indoor competition, and some who are new to the sport.

The winner of the Open class will receive $1500, which is the highest prize money on offer in New Zealand.

Last year’s winner, Murray Child, from Whangārei, a winner of seven national titles and leader of four successful transtasman teams, will be this year’s judge.

“This event is special. It is an outstanding event for a great cause,” Child said.

Tuturau Trust will again provide the 900 ewe hoggets required for the trials.

The sheep are transported free of charge by Midland Rural Transport, having been worked in the Tuturau yards by a team of women in the week prior to the trials.

They are run through the huge indoor hall in small mobs to familiarise them with the strange surroundings before the start of the event.

Taupo businesses continue to get behind the fundraising event, with Huka Honda donating a $3000 child’s motorbike to be raffled for the cause.

Kylie and Glen Clarke, of Huka Honda, who have been supporting community events in Taupo for 25 years, live on the flight path of the helicopter and hear it all hours of the day and night.

“It has to be funded. It is the lifeblood of our farmers, who support us all year round, so it’s our way of giving back to the community,” the Clarkes said.

The auction of donated goods at noon on Friday is again well supported by both local and national businesses, with the star attraction five well-bred sheepdog pups, two huntaways and three heading dogs.

Last year’s top-priced pup went to the South Island via a phone bidder.

The Bayleys Shield, for regional team competition, will be run in conjunction with the event.

King Country, the holders, have been challenged by Waikato, so this adds spice to the competition.

Young and inexperienced trialists are also encouraged with the well-supported Maiden competition.

The top 20 dogs will run off for final judging on Saturday afternoon.

Last year there were four women in the final, with around a third of the total competitors being women.

All finalists receive a large bag of Black Hawk dog food.

New this year is a safe entertainment space for children, under cover, with activities organised by the Greenlea staff. There will be trade stands and food stalls, also under cover, and while entry is free, a gold coin donation would be appreciated to help swell the funds raised for this essential life-saving service. - Supplied content