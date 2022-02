Emergency services have been called to a crash in Taupō. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Taupō. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on Western Bay Rd in Waihaha, Taupō.

Early indications are that there are serious injuries involved, police say.

The crash happened around 12.50pm.

Police asked motorists to stay away from the area. Roadblocks are being put in place.