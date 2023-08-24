Sparks could be seen coming from a spiked vehicle in Taupō.

Sparks could be seen coming from a spiked vehicle in Taupō.

A spiked vehicle allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road during a police chase has been caught on camera.

Taupō resident Gary Collins was on his way home from a music group rehearsal with his wife when a police car pulled across the lane and parked in front of them on Tongariro St, heading onto Control Gates Bridge, about 8.45pm Wednesday.

Collins said the officer laid what he believed to be a mat of spikes on the other side of the road with cords to pull it.

They waited there for about 10 minutes with a “big” queue of traffic building up behind them.

“God, I hope it doesn’t come through over the [spikes] and crash into our car,” he recalled his wife saying.

Lights from a vehicle then came towards them on Waiakei Drive from the Rotorua direction.

Collins said, instead of continuing to drive to where the spikes were laid, the driver – who was allegedly on the wrong side of the road - turned onto Norman Smith St.

He believed it had already hit some spikes.

“The tyres on the passenger side were already gone and sparking. The vehicle was leaning heavily on its left.”

Collins said he did not see what happened once the car turned down Norman Smith St as the officer parked in front of them left, and he and his wife went home.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 8.15pm after a vehicle was allegedly seen being driven erratically on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

The vehicle’s driver allegedly did not stop for police when signalled to do so and road spikes were deployed.

The vehicle came to a stop on Mere Rd around 9.20pm.

A 24-year-old man was due to appear in Taupo District Court today charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.











