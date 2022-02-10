The incident occurred on SH1 at Waitahanui, south of Taupō Airport

One person has died after their car hit a large rock on State Highway 1 in Taupō, police have confirmed.

The crash happened near Hurae Rd in Waitahanui, Taupō and was reported to police just before 1.45pm.

SH1 was initially closed between Anzac Memorial Dr (Taupō Airport) and Pihanga Rd (Tūrangi), but is now open.

Earlier today, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews freed the person from the vehicle at 3.55pm.

The spokesman said the car was on its side when they arrived and one person was trapped.

They stabilised the vehicle before freeing the person.

FENZ was alerted at 1.40pm. Five appliances were sent to the scene - three from Taupō, one from Kinloch and one from Rotorua.

A St John spokeswoman said it was alerted to the incident at 1.42pm. One helicopter and one ambulance responded to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said earlier today Fire and Emergency NZ staff were working to release the driver.

Traffic management was put in place and there was a diversion by the airport.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

Motorists had been asked to avoid the area or expect delays.