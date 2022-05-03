The Taupō-Nui-a-Tia Disc Golf Classic attracted a bumper field of competitors. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō Disc Golf Club was overwhelmed with the success of a sold-out 2022 Taupo-Nui-a-Tia Disc Golf Classic event, held at Anzac weekend.

Club founder/treasurer Ken Harris says history was written as the event turned out to be the largest disc golf tournament in New Zealand to date, as 164 participants thoroughly enjoyed two of the best disc golf courses in the country.

The first was the world-class Spa Park course, and the second was a temporary bespoke course set up on rented grounds at the Taupō Golf Club.

Prior to the event kicking off, registration and a players' meeting took place in the Taupō Golf Club's clubhouse, which was streamed on social media.

"The night included a special pounamu presentation by Taupō Disc Golf's own Nigel Tipene to Bob Gentil, New Zealand's only member of the World Disc Golf's Hall of Fame, a long-time tournament director, and NZ radio personality. It was a special moment of appreciation to a man that has been instrumental in growing the game over several decades in New Zealand," Ken says.

"This exceptional event was only possible with the generous help of the community. The tournament was directed by Haydn Shore of Disc Shop Disc Golf with direct assistance from Taupō club members Kit Wyatt and Steve Lawson.

"Many other helpful locals made the tournament possible in the weeks leading up to the event, which included a major clean-up of the grounds at Spa Park, the construction of two permanent staircases and the addition of a new and challenging fifth hole. During the weekend, the support of cyclists and dog walkers was much appreciated to allow the event to proceed smoothly."

Showcasing incredible skills, the tournament saw 12 division winners take home custom-made trophies and a slew of prizes from a long list of sponsors.

"The Open championship went to Queenstown professional Mikey Yu, with our very own Shaun Ashford and Steve Lawson taking home the titles in their divisions (Amateur 40+ and Amateur 50+, respectively). We could not be prouder of them, as well as all the other great club members who played in and contributed to this tournament."

Just as important are the benefits the tournament brought to the district and businesses.

"The event brought more than 300 visitors to our town from around the country, the majority staying at hotels, campgrounds and holiday homes. This was an incredible boost to our local economy."