Taupō-Nui-A-Tia College's girls' 1st XV rugby team in training kits sponsored by Harcourts. Photo / Supplied

Taupō-Nui-A-Tia College's girls' 1st XV rugby team had a blast taking part in an inaugural competition, and are proud of the development they have experienced throughout.

Chiefs Manawa is a new competition developed by Roger Hodgson from Hamilton Girls' High School.

The intention was to have a competition that focused on development for girls' rugby in the 15-a-side game throughout the Chiefs region.

Rose Prisk, Taupō-Nui-A-Tia College girls' 1st XV rugby team manager, says although their team lost every game and came seventh, it was a development-and-growth year for them.

"We improved as we went on to lose 27 – 6 against Sacred Heart New Plymouth who were in the final. The girls were very happy with how they played in that last game."

"We got better and better as the season went on."

Rose says last year about eight of their players had been Year 13 students, who were not with the team this year after leaving school, so it was always going to be a building year for them.

"We were thinking do we really have a team to do it, but you always have Year 13s leaving and so we thought, we've got to start somewhere."

She says, "We had five Year 13s playing and three of them had never played before".

"They jumped on board saying 'why not give rugby a go', and learnt it and soaked it up."

There were also four Year 12 players who live and breathe rugby and were really stoked to enter the competition, she says.

"We gave our all, kept putting in the effort and represented our school with pride."

"Roger said we were the heart and soul team for 2022 - no matter the score from the week prior, we showed up and got stronger and stronger," Rose says.

"We still want to have fun and that is the whole reason we play sport. We want to impress upon the girls that a great team culture and hard work can open many opportunities."

She says it was a privilege to be part of the first Chiefs Manawa competition and they were glad that they entered. They were the only co-ed school involved.

"This was a great opportunity to see the level out there in secondary school girls' rugby.

Taupō-Nui-A-Tia College's girls' 1st XV rugby team, with Sacred Heart New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

"Throughout the King Country and Bay of Plenty regions there isn't a lot of opportunity to play 15-a-side girls rugby. There is only 7s and 10-a-side competitions available."

In the lead-up to the competition the team trained twice a week, with a big focus on tackle technique.

The trainings were great and their set-piece, especially line-outs, were very good, Rose says.

"We had two girls from Tauhara College who had played with the Nui team for a few years. This was so great to be able to continue this and give them the same opportunity within our region."

The Taupō-Nui-A-Tia College girls' rugby team are looking forward to taking part again next year, and are looking to be more competitive.

"We would like to see an U16 team at the school to help with the progression and pathway up to the 1st XV.

"We're hoping to have more senior girls play in the 1st XV, even if they haven't played rugby before."

Rose says the team had a lot of support from sponsors Harcourts Taupō, Volcanic Plateau Logging and Wairakei Haulage, who helped the girls look and feel like a team.

She also thanked the parents who helped with the games Taupō-Nui-A-Tia College hosted.