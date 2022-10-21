Taupō Mayor David Trewavas is flanked by Christine Rankin and Kevin Taylor after the 2019 election. Photo / supplied

There appears to be no love lost between Taupō Mayor David Trewavas and former deputy Christine Rankin.

Rankin has paid the price for running against Trewavas in the mayoral race, losing her role as deputy in the new council to second-term councillor Kevin Taylor.

"Yes I am [disappointed]. At the end of the day, the mayor has the right to choose whoever he likes.

"It is a punishment for me standing against David. I don't know what else you would call it, it is what it is but I like Kevin very much and he is a great candidate."

Taupō district councillor Christine Rankin.

The two contested the 2019 mayoralty as well, with Rankin then appointed deputy. Trewavas did not say why it was different this time.

"People will understand why we had a change."

Rankin was the highest polling councillor in the latest election, but the mayor is free to choose their deputy, although it still needs to be ratified by the full council.

Taupō district Mayor David Trewavas.

Trewavas said he had spoken one-on-one with every councillor in the new council - which includes five new councillors - and Kevin was the "best fit".

He said Taylor - a second-term councillor and former high-ranking police officer - would be well suited to the role.

"Kevin's attributes and skills, along with the support he has provided to council in the last three years will stand him in good stead. I look forward to working with him going forward."

New Taupō District Council deputy mayor Kevin Taylor.

Taylor says he's ready to take on the role and do his best for the Taupō District.

"It's not a role I was angling for, but I'm honoured to be considered and more than happy to fulfil it; and like I've done with other roles, I'll give it all of my energy and attention."

Rankin says now she is not deputy mayor it will give her "more freedom in many ways", possibly signalling a more robust approach to debates in the council chamber.

Trewavas said the Taupō District Council had a "good name" as a council that worked well together and part of that good name came down to the "calmness" of council debates.