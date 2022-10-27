The annual Starlight Cinema Centre Fireworks and Laser Extravaganza has been a regular feature of the calendar for many years. Photo / Supplied

The annual Starlight Cinema Centre Fireworks and Laser Extravaganza has been a regular feature of the calendar for many years. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's annual fireworks display has fallen over because of a lack of sponsorship.

Lake Taupō Rotary organises the display each year and spokesman Clive MacDonald says they are disappointed to announce its cancellation this year, just over a week out from when it would have been held.

"In the post-Covid environment, Lake Taupō Rotary has been unable to find businesses with the resources to put up the sponsorship money required to make it happen.

"Lake Taupō Rotary would like to sincerely thank those businesses and individuals who did make the commitment and our hope is that the event will be able to be staged on 3rd November 2023."

A Taupō District Council spokesperson said the council will work with organisers over the next year to help find funding for a 2023 event.

Council is still planning a New Year's fireworks display on the lakefront, including an earlier Mini Bang fireworks display for families.