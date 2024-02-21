Taupo's One NZ store on Horomatangi St. Photo / Michaela Pointon

A Taupō electronics store was closed on Wednesday after a burglary in the early hours of the morning.

A police spokesman said they were notified of the burglary at the Horomatangi St store about 2am.

A One NZ spokesperson said stock was taken.

They did not know how many people were involved in the incident and said a police forensic examination and investigation was ongoing.

”It wasn’t a ram raid. They forced their way through a door,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not know how much stock was taken and said a stock take would be completed once the police investigation was finalised.

”It’s disappointing because we want the store to be open. Apologies to anyone who was impacted.”

They said they hoped the store would be open on Thursday.

The police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to find those involved.















