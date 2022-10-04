Taupō people are being encouraged to get out and vote before it's too late. Photo / Milly Fullick

Taupō people are being encouraged to get out and vote before it's too late. Photo / Milly Fullick

Voter turnout is surprisingly low so far in the Taupō District Council elections.

Council deputy chief executive Julie Gardyne says they would like to see more votes cast by the midday Saturday cut-off.

"We would hope and expect that there will be a higher turnout towards the end [of the voting period]".

There have been concerns nationally about voters not receiving their voting papers in the post - however, a council spokesperson says they have not heard of any missing voting papers.

Postal voting is now closed, with the final day to use the big orange ballot bins (BOBBs) on October 6. People can still vote in person.

The council will hold special drive-through voting events at the AC Baths in Taupō on October 6-7, from 3pm to 5pm, and on Saturday, October 8, from 9am to 12 noon.

This is the first time drive-through voting events have been held at the AC Baths, having previously taken place at the old Taupō District Council buildings.

Votes can also be dropped off at the Taupō Customer and Visitor Information Centre, the Tūrangi Customer and Visitor Information Centre and the Mangakino Customer Service Centre during their normal opening hours, until 12 noon on Saturday October 8.

Those who are not enrolled to vote, or have not received voting papers, will need to cast a special vote. New enrolments must be made at vote.nz by Friday, October 7, and then the papers can be obtained and submitted at the Taupō, Tūrangi or Mangakino Customer Information Centres by midday on October 8.

This year's election will select the 12 local councillors for the district; one each for the Mangakino-Pouakani, Taupō East rural and Tūrangi-Tongariro wards, two for the new Te Papamārearea Māori ward, and seven for Taupō ward.

With 19 candidates on the ballot for the Taupō ward, voters have one of the best ranges of choice in the Waikato, including current councillors and new candidates.

Voters will also decide on Taupō's mayor, with three candidates in the running; incumbent David Trewavas, current Deputy Mayor Christine Rankin and local real estate agent Sean Wakelin.

People in the Taupō District also vote for their local representatives in the Waikato Regional Council elections - either Simone Stevenson or Mich'eal Downard.

By Tuesday, October 4, only 6,034 votes had been returned across the Taupō District, representing 22.17 per cent of the electorate. This compares with 27.95 per cent at the same point in 2019.

The overall turnout for the last local elections was 52.16 per cent, meaning that nearly half of the electorate missed out on a chance to have their say.

Gardyne says while turnout is lower than previous years, she wants to ensure that voters "make the most of the remaining opportunities".

"It's not too late to vote."

The Taupō & Tūrangi Herald canvassed the views of residents out and about in the CBD this week.

Most agreed it was important to vote, but many had yet to fill in their papers.