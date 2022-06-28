The team at Cozy Corner has entered the Taupō District Council Green Gang category in the Spark Business Stella Awards 2022. Photo / Supplied

The team at Cozy Corner has entered the Taupō District Council Green Gang category in the Spark Business Stella Awards 2022. Photo / Supplied

It's the small changes that can make a huge impact on the environment and the team at Cozy Corner has made plenty of those.

Over the course of two years, the team has reduced its waste to landfill from 2653kg to 965kg per year.

Owner/operator Camilla Baker says: "As a team, we brainstorm and analyse what we can do next, what we can do better, more efficiently and with less waste."

It's a goal that has garnered incredible results from simple changes for the healthy eating café – all of which they are sharing as part of their Taupō District Council Green Gang entry in the Spark Business Stella Awards 2022.

To start with, the team decided to start cooking with whole food.

"We hide broccoli stalks, celery leaves and the like in our dishes. Herb stalks are also used in juices. The kitchen gets ever more creative with food scraps - they even made dog biscuits for charity at level 3 solely from food waste."

Outside of the kitchen, the work continues. The team actively collects plastic containers, buckets, plastic lids, egg trays, old menu paper and rubber bands and donate it in bulk lots to primary schools to use as arts and crafts supplies. Napkins and small paper go to compost in the Taupō Community Gardens.

The team at Taupō's Cozy Corner have been making a big effort to be more sustainable. Photo / Supplied

Camilla says for the system to work, every staff member needs to be on board.

"If just one person is not engaged the cycle of upcycling crashes."

Shannon Hanson from Taupō District Council, the Green Gang Award category sponsor, is excited to see what changes businesses have made since the last Stella Awards four years ago.

"We know that businesses are considering the environment more than ever in their workplaces including looking at their carbon footprint, their energy use, their community collaboration, and more.

"I'm hoping to see businesses who are really focusing on the environment holistically. Because I work in waste minimisation, even I can become laser-focused on my waste footprint and I forget about the other ways I can work sustainably. I can't wait to be inspired by those that are really doing things full circle."

The team aspect of the category is one that appeals to Shannon.

"It's not much fun being the office nag reminding people to turn off the lights, use the recycling bin, remember your keep cup when you grab a coffee, etc. It's amazing to see a whole team working towards the same vision, who are all equally invested in lowering their footprint together."

Entries are now open for the Stella Awards with both business and individual categories. Find out more and enter at www.stellaawards.co.nz.