An aerial shot from December 23 shows progress on the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project on Roberts St. / Taupō District Council

The Taupō Town Centre Transformation has seen significant financial investment in local businesses and people, creating about 100 local jobs with 90 per cent of the $25 million cost spent locally.

Funding for the transformation was awarded as part of central government’s ‘shovel-ready’ initiative to help communities recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

The scheme saw money given to projects that were able to begin relatively quickly, and would provide jobs for local residents. The funding was ring-fenced, meaning it could only be spent on the project for which it was awarded.

By the end of the project, $22.8 million was spent with 90 local companies over two years. That represents 90 per cent of the total project cost.

Central government provided $20.6m of funding with the other $4.6m coming from the Taupō District Council.

Outgoing council chief executive Gareth Green said the project has seen “many Taupō locals employed by the project, including some who were previously unemployed and some who have found not just jobs, but careers”.

“Our two major contractors on the project, Downer and Camex, have 100 per cent local workforces now.”

This included people who were previously unemployed, as well as a number of young people and women.

“Just as importantly, the TTCT is going to give us a world-class lake front and make our CBD not only safer for locals but a fantastic destination for visitors.

“So many towns and cities are talking about how to maintain vibrancy, so it has been great that we’ve been able to actually do something concrete.

“And working with Taupō businesses not only makes economic sense, because when we are working with locals it means everyone involved can get around the table or on site to problem solve and to make this a uniquely Taupō project.”

Locals on the tools for the Taupō Town Centre project. From left: TTCT project manager Travis Delich, Taupō District Council landscape architect Fraser Scott, local artist Kingi Pitiroi, Signon owner and managing director Bevan Weal, and Signon designer Chris Friis. / Taupō District Council

Signon Taupō was one of the businesses whose services have been utilised in the project. Chief executive officer Suzanne Weal said that keeping the work local has improved efficiency and made the most of their expertise.

“So often we are approached by clients in the final stages of a project and there is always a lot of backtracking and redesigning needed – so being on board from the get-go and being able to work person-to-person has saved a lot of time and expense.

“We’ve been in business for 26 years, we’re a Taupō business through and through, and because we know our environment we can also help with the practicality of things or in choosing materials – and given the difficulties in supply chains, sourcing materials has been a huge part of getting this project sorted.”

Green said benefits were also being seen by the businesses around the CBD and lake front.

“It’s been two years since the Taupō Town Centre Transformation (TTCT) got under way and the project has not only seen dramatic changes to the town’s central business district but has provided a welcome economic shot in the arm during some very difficult times.”

The transformation project is in its fourth and final phase, which has seen the road across Roberts St and Lake Tce reconfigured to reduce traffic to one lane in front of the lakefront eateries.

When completed, there will also be a new community space around Roberts Reserve.

The official opening for the final phase is planned for March, having previously been slated for December.

The first three phases, which are complete, have seen safety improvements on Ruapehu St, new traffic lights at Tītīraupenga St and Spa Rd, and a new roundabout and cycle lane on Tongariro St.

Whilst the work has largely taken place over the last two years, the changes were proposed as part of the Taupō Urban Commercial and Industrial Structure Plan in 2011. The plan identified Tongariro St and Lake Tce as cutting the CBD off from lake front and domain, and sought to address this.

Mayor David Trewavas said entering the final stages of the transformation project was a significant part of the wider improvements in the Taupō area.

“We saw some real milestones last year, not just with the TTCT and new terminal but with the roof going on our new Tūrangi sports facility that we have partnered in with landowner Ngati Turangitukua, and also Waiora House.

“[The projects] are basically coming in on time and on budget despite the many disruptions brought by Covid.

“And all of this in parallel with our usual infrastructure upgrades and services being delivered. Congratulations to everyone involved – and here’s to another great year!”