Taupō Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 45 years and moves to new premises

Alison Day, David Needham, Anneke Dinnington, and Rebecca Mathieson at Taupō Citizens Advice Bureau's new premises at Waiora House. Photo / Rachel Canning

Alison Day, David Needham, Anneke Dinnington, and Rebecca Mathieson at Taupō Citizens Advice Bureau's new premises at Waiora House. Photo / Rachel Canning

Taupō Citizens Advice Bureau is celebrating 50 years of service in Aotearoa, and the local bureau is proud of the legacy Citizens Advice has created.

This means countless hours of advice to the public, providing information on everything from housing and consumer rights to immigration and employment.

This is a time to recognise the thousands of Citizens Advice Bureau volunteers and staff who dedicate their time to providing free confidential advice and access to the rights and services people need.

Citizens Advice Bureau has been working for positive social change for 50 years in an ever-changing world and is ready to serve the public for the next five decades and beyond.

Taupō Citizens Advice Bureau chairman David Needham said the local bureau had been going for about 45 years.

He said the common queries people had for the bureau were in relation to employment, tenancy agreements and access to subsidies.

"Particularly at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, most inquiries were related to people struggling with finding or keeping jobs or keeping a roof over their heads."

He said they were getting about 2000 inquiries per year.

David said the most of the Taupō bureau's volunteers were retired or semi-retired.

"They go through a strenuous training programme that lasts about two months and they sit in with another trained volunteer for a couple of weeks.

"We've got two volunteers who have been with us for more than 20 years."

He said these days the bureau received more phone calls than face-to-face inquiries.

Without generous funding support from local organisations, the bureau wouldn't be able to continue, he said.

Taupō bureau manager Anneke Dinnington said they were proud of the legacy the bureau has created and will forge for the future.

"We want to remind everyone that our service remains free, trustworthy and confidential – where people can pop in and visit, call us on the phone, or contact us via our website by using live chat or sending a message.

"We want to acknowledge our hard-working volunteers and staff. Our volunteers are diverse, skilled, experienced and empathetic to any story or situation that comes our way."

"We take the time to listen, and aim to ensure that you get the information you need – whether it's about your rights in a particular situation or to find a specific service, we will find a way forward," said Anneke.

Taupō Citizens Advice Bureau has moved to new premises in the Tauhara Wing at Waiora House at 129 Spa Rd. Anyone is welcome to visit during opening hours Monday to Thursday 10am to 3pm, and Fridays 10am to 12.30pm. People can also call 378 4253.