Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Tauhara College in Taupō 42-year-old prefabs blamed for school shutting after flood

4 minutes to read

Puddles in Tauhara College's A block of prefabs after a downpour on Wednesday. Photo / File

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Taupō Tauhara College parents have pointed to the poor state of the building as the cause of the devasting impact the flood had on the school, forcing it to close for the rest of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.