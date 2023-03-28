Tauhara College's head students for 2023 (left to right): Denva Leach, Skye Barbour, Steven Nuth and Chris Curtis.

Skye Barbour - Head Girl

Being head girl for me is a huge achievement. I’m really excited about what I can do with the rest of the year.

Tauhara College has changed a lot since I started in Year 9, but the overall vibe is still the same: a friendly, welcoming community filled with amazing people. One of my favourite things about being at the school has been the relationships built with the teachers and students, and the shared banter over Tauhara events.

I want to achieve as much as possible as head girl this year, but one of my main focuses is to up the game on our school spirit. I aim to make sure our Tauharatanga stays strong for the future generations at our school.

Steven Nuth - Head Boy

It is an absolute pleasure to be working alongside a group of talented young leaders – namely, the Tauhara Student Executive.

This year, I aim to strengthen the spirit of Tauhara – our Tauharatanga- and re-embody the spirit we left behind in the old Tauhara.

Whether that be through maintaining our caring and whanau-based environment or through the healthy competitiveness of our four wakas, I strongly believe that the student exec can steer the student body into a future-focused mindset. It’s weird to think back to Year 9 when I didn’t really consider going for the head boy position – but with all the exposure to the world of leadership, mentoring and growth – I can proudly say let’s go Tauhara!

Denva Leach - Deputy Head Girl

When I was first announced as deputy head girl it felt like a full circle moment, as starting Tauhara College as a Year Nine student, my cousin Paige Downard was deputy head girl.

From starting Tauhara College in 2019 to finishing in 2023, not only have I changed but so has the school. Tauhara College has been through many rough roads but always keeps an uplifting spirit, thanks to our amazing teachers, who have built an amazing school culture for us where we can feel safe.

I would like to get as many students involved with all of our fun school activities. This is one way that makes our school a whanau, by allowing us all to connect with each other and express our true colours.

Chris Curtis - Deputy Head Boy

Being a head student at Tauhara College means a lot to me. It’s the first school I’ve been to where I’ve felt like I belong.

With my position, I’m able to give back to the place that gave me somewhere to be. Tauhara College has been through challenging times over the past few years, but the resilience of the staff and students, plus the support from the community has allowed us to push forward and maintain a strong environment for learning and socialising.

As deputy head boy, I hope to bring forward those same feelings of pride and culture across the school.

I also intend to provide more opportunities to students who may not be so academic or sporty, offering clubs such as E-sports, philosophy and debate.