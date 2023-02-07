Rotorua's Tarawera Ultramarathon is back. Photo / Supplied

The weekend’s Tarawera Ultramarathon is set to be the largest trail running event New Zealand has hosted, with more than 5000 runners expected to hit the trails of Rotorua.

The event returns after two years and will welcome the most participants in its 14-year history, with runners taking on four distances — 21km, 50km, 102km and the 100-miler (165km).

The event kicks off at 4am on Saturday for those taking part in the 100-mile race, with athletes given 36 hours to complete the course, which includes running along multiple lakes, through lush native bush, the towering Whakarewarewa Forest, steam alongside the trail at Sulphur Point and finishing at the Village Green by the lakeside in Rotorua.

All other distances also start on Saturday, with the 50km race underway at 7am, the 102km at 8.30am, and the 21km at 9am. These courses also feature lakes, waterfalls, the redwoods, sulphur flats and the lakeside Rotorua finish.

Race director Mitch Murcott said he was delighted to welcome the trail community back to Rotorua.

“After two years away we’re so excited to reunite the trail community in Rotorua for what will be the biggest Tarawera Ultramarathon to date.

“It’s great to see the event continue to grow each year, with 75 per cent of athletes taking part in the event for the first time in 2023, and the more-than-5000 runners and their supporters will provide a welcome boost to the Rotorua region.

“With the time passed between events, it’s important that we remember the significance of the community, culture, and land that make this event so special.

“We want to encourage all those attending, visiting, and participating in the Tarawera Ultramarathon to respect and look after the land we are so lucky to run through. I’m sure everyone will work together to leave the trails in the same if not better state than we found them,” Murcott said.

A blend of Rotorua’s Māori culture and its hospitality, the friendly and enthusiastic athletes and their dedicated supporter crews, and the hundreds of volunteers — many of whom have been involved since the event’s inception in 2009 — make the Tarawera Ultramarathon even more special.

“For those keen to immerse themselves further in the culture of the region and the event, we recommend attending Friday’s powhiri welcome at Te Puia,” Murcott said.

“Athletes and their supporters will also enjoy the karakia and cultural performances that take place at the start line for each distance. For those who finish early, make sure you head back to the Village Green finish line to soak up the atmosphere, especially when it gets dark, and we welcome home our TUM102 and TUMMiler winners who will be greeted by a haka in respect of their efforts.”

The Tarawera Ultramarathon is the first UTMB World Series event of 2023, part of a circuit of the best trail running events in the world offering runners the only opportunity to begin their quest to UTMB Mont-Blanc — the UTMB World Series Final and the pinnacle event of trail running.

This year the event will welcome runners from beyond New Zealand for the first time since 2020, with international competitors making up 40 per cent of the field.

“It’s exciting to be the first event on the calendar of the 2023 UTMB World Series and helps the event attract runners from all over the globe.

“The Tarawera Ultramarathon is a great way to kick off the trail running season with runnable courses, awesome community spirit, some of the best aid stations and volunteers in the world, and super-stunning trails,” Murcott said.

2023 Tarawera Ultramarathon by UTMB – Facts & Figures