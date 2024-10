Fire crews from Tāneatua, Edgecumbe, Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōhope were sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished by 9pm.

The alleged offenders left the scene before police arrived. Police believed the arson and earlier firearms incident were connected.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Police would like to reassure the community there was not believed to be any threat to public safety and police believed these incidents involved a specific group of people.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may help police in their investigation that you have not yet reported update online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241013/9006.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 44-year-old male was arrested and appeared in the Whakatane District Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the earlier incident.

He is due to reappear in court on Wednesday.