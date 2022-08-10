Superintendent Tim Anderson has been provisionally named as Bay of Plenty District Commander. Photo /NZME

Superintendent Tim Anderson has been provisionally appointed as Bay of Plenty Police District Commander.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster made the announcement today.

Anderson has been the relieving District Commander since Superintendent Andy McGregor left the role in May.

Anderson has held a range of uniformed roles since joining police in 1994 and is widely known for his investigative experience.

In 2020, he led the police's response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15, 2019 terror attacks.

He became a Detective Superintendent in 2015, and was promoted to Crime Group national manager in 2016.

Anderson will officially take up his new role once his provisional appointment has been confirmed, which is part of the police's appointment process.