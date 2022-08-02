Senior Constable Willy Searle and his unusual passenger. Photo / Supplied

Late-night police shifts in Ōpōtiki are never dull, but this one turned into more of a "hoot" than usual.

In between dealing with two drivers who blew alcohol levels of more than 1000mg per litre and dealing with a serious crash, Senior Constables Marty Madsen and Willy Searle's night was recently interrupted by a feathered friend who needed assistance.

It had been a busy night racing from one job to another when Searle came across the wee morepork in the middle of the road after it had been clipped by a car.

After initially mistaking the native bird for a hedgehog, he rescued the stunned creature.

"I put him in the car and shot back into town as Marty is a bit of a bird whisperer," Searle said.

"By the time I got back to town he started to warm up and flap around a bit."

After recovering enough to pose for the camera and giving Searle a nip of thanks, the bird was well enough to be returned to Waiotahe Beach and released back into the wild.

While it was all jokes on the night, Searle reckoned his close-up encounter was "a bit of a privilege" and definitely made for a welcome break in the steady stream of jobs.

-Supplied by NZ Police Ten One Magazine