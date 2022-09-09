UK correspondent Gavin Grey says people across the UK are "shocked and stunned" at the passing of their longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The Rotorua Daily Post asked people in the central business district for their thoughts on Queen Elizabeth II.

Rotorua CBD worker Myah Kay said she was shocked by the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II as she was aware the monarch had been working just a couple of days ago.

"I admired her a lot," Kay said.

"She had a vision for the future and for the world. She was a good Queen."

Myah Kay said she admired how the late Queen had a vision for the future and the world. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Kay said today would be an especially sad day for the rest of the royal family and her heart went out to them.

Penny, who spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post on the condition her last name not be used, described the late Queen Elizabeth as a "really incredible lady".

"It's very sad. She was really the only queen we've ever known."

Hardy Schutz said he had found out about the Queen's passing from a colleague at work. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Hardy Schutz said he had found out about the Queen's passing from a colleague at work.

"I was in shock and I think most people would have been [when they found out]," Schutz said.

"She's been the Queen since the black-and-white film days."

"Hers is going to be the biggest tangi of our lifetime."

News of Queen Elizabeth's death was the first thing Bridget Mullan heard when she turned on the TV on Friday morning. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Rotorua resident Bridget Mullan got up at 5.30am and turned on the TV to the news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

"You can't help but be sad," Mullan said.

"She must have lived such a controlled life. I mean, that's been her job for a very long time."

Lorraine, who asked that her surname not be used, said it was hard to describe how she was feeling.

"Our whole lives she's been there," Lorrain said.

"I really respected Queen Elizabeth and thought she was kind and generous."

Rotorua-raised Anne, who did not want her last name to be used, has been visiting town from her usual home in Wellington when she heard the news of the Queen's passing.

"It brought tears to my eyes," Anne told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"It's just such a sad day. [The Queen] was always there and always so sensible."

Anne said the Queen's death marked the end of an era.