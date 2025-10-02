“Information is coming in to police and we’re responding swiftly,” Stapleford said.
“People are letting us know when they see bikes and it helps us to hold riders accountable and, if necessary, seize bikes.”
Stapleford said the tally sat at nine bikes seized and three offenders arrested.
Stapleford said the operation was getting trail and dirt bike offenders off the roads.
“It’s working - reports of trail bike offences have reduced by about 90% and the community is safer.”
He said police continued to urge people to come forward with information on where bikes are coming and going from, and if known, the offenders.
“Information like this helps us to hold riders accountable and possibly seize bikes for the safety of everyone.”
Witnesses to antisocial road user behaviour should call police immediately on 111, or make a report via 105 if after the fact.