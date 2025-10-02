Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Stolen trail bike seized in Rotorua as police report major offence drop

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

This stolen bike was found and impounded this week in Rotorua.

This stolen bike was found and impounded this week in Rotorua.

Reports of trail bike offences in Rotorua have dropped dramatically, police say, crediting tip-offs from locals.

A stolen trail bike was impounded this week, the latest in a series of actions targeting antisocial trail bike use in the town.

Police promised a crackdown in July amid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save