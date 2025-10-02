This stolen bike was found and impounded this week in Rotorua.

Stolen trail bike seized in Rotorua as police report major offence drop

Reports of trail bike offences in Rotorua have dropped dramatically, police say, crediting tip-offs from locals.

A stolen trail bike was impounded this week, the latest in a series of actions targeting antisocial trail bike use in the town.

Police promised a crackdown in July amid rising community concern about dangerous riding in public spaces, damage to reserves, and clashes at sports fields.

Rotorua road policing manager Senior Sergeant John Stapleford said in the latest case, the rider was arrested and the bike reunited with its owner.

A 33-year-old man had been charged with stealing.