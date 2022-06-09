Graft Joinery has entered the Love Taupō Customer Experience Masters Award category in the Spark Business Stella Awards 2022. Photo / facebook.com/GraftJoinery

Customer service isn't just for hospitality or retail businesses.

The team at Graft Joinery take it very seriously – so much so they have entered the Love Taupō Customer Experience Masters Award category in the Spark Business Stella Awards 2022.

Julia Van Velden, who owns the business with husband Craig, says, "I figured we had nothing to lose by entering the awards. We're not a retail company but we do definitely have customers and customer service is something we put a lot of effort into."

Graft Joinery is a cabinet making company based in Taupō that designs, manufactures and installs dream kitchens and cabinetry to residential and commercial clients.

The biggest challenge for the company over the last couple of years has been material shortages.

"In an ever-changing environment, it is absolutely essential we keep in close contact with our clients," Julia says.

"Over the last two years, there have been times where we have had huge delays in materials. We have had to be honest with our clients and keep them in the loop. Phone calls would always be answered, and emails replied to as soon as possible."

The response from their customers has been overwhelmingly positive because of this.

"Our customers have been so understanding throughout the last two years. We believe that it is down to our communication and keeping in touch that they are so supportive."

An example of work completed by Graft Joinery. Photo / Facebook.com/GraftJoinery

Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod is thrilled to see entries like this in the Spark Business Stella Awards.

"It has been amazing seeing the entries coming in from a huge variety of different types of businesses this year. It's not just the customer-facing industries but small businesses, trades, consultants and designers that have been entering.

"Every business has been affected by setbacks in the last few years. The awards format this year is about celebrating all types of industries who have battled their way through and the wins they have had along the way."

With that in mind, the entry process has been simplified.

"We wanted to make sure that entry into the awards wasn't an onerous task. You just need to go to the website and fill in a three-question online form. We do all the hard work from there."

