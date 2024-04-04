Two people have died in crashes in the Tapapa area in two days. Photo / NZME

Two people have died in crashes in the Tapapa area in two days. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 5 at Tapapa, the second fatal crash in the area in two days.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 6am on Thursday and the highway was closed for several hours.

One person was injured and later died in hospital, police said in a statement today.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of a silver Ford Ranger ute and a green Toyota Vitz travelling along SH5 around 6am.

Contact police by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240404/9924.

It was the second fatal crash in the area in two days after one person died in a crash on Somerville Rd, near Okoroire Rd on Wednesday night.































