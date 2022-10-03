Aerial photo of Ngongotaha and Hamurana. Photo / NZME

A slip has blocked part of State Highway 5 in Ngongotahā, Rotorua this evening.

Police were called about 6.25pm.

The northbound lane is blocked to traffic between Paradise Valley and Western Rds, and diversions are being put in place.

A police spokesman said one vehicle had been caught up in the slip and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists should expect delays.

NZTA is reporting the highway is blocked from Western Rd to the intersection with SH36 due to a crash.