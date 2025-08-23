Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

State Highway 28-Harwoods Rd intersection to get roundabout as part of NZ Transport Agency project

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Workers are building a roundabout to replace the T-junction where State Highway 5 meets State Highway 28 at Harwoods Rd between Rotorua and Tīrau. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Workers are building a roundabout to replace the T-junction where State Highway 5 meets State Highway 28 at Harwoods Rd between Rotorua and Tīrau. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Work to build a roundabout at a dangerous intersection between Rotorua and Tīrau has begun.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the junction of State Highway 5 and State Highway 28 at Harwoods Rd had a poor safety record, with one death and 17 serious crashes in the past

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save