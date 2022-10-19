A van was caught up in the major slip between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne on Wednesday. Photo / News Whakatane

A van was caught up in the major slip between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne on Wednesday. Photo / News Whakatane

State Highway 2 will remain closed overnight and likely tomorrow due to an unstable slip between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd near Ōpōtiki.

Further material has fallen throughout the day at the site of the slip blocking the highway at Waiotahe Beach.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency yesterday reported the slip was 70 to 80m long and 20 to 30m high and covered both lanes.

Work to clear the slip ceased earlier today due to safety concerns that debris could fall while work was taking place, the agency said in a statement.

A geotechnical assessment has been completed, and the outcome of this assessment will be confirmed tomorrow. This will provide more clarity regarding when access would be restored to SH2.

The road will remain closed overnight and is expected to remain closed tomorrow. Once contractors are re-established on site there will be a better understanding of when the road may be re-opened.

From mid-morning, essential freight travel will be piloted along the detour route at hourly intervals. When this takes place, travel will only be allowed in a single direction and delays of up to an hour are expected.

The detour is via Waiotahi Valley Rd, Waiotahi Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd until further notice.

Over-dimension and vehicles weighing above 50T are still unable to use the detour route, and will need to travel via routes using SH5.

A van was caught up in the major slip between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne on Wednesday. Photo / News Whakatane

A van travelling through the site on Wednesday was pushed over by falling debris as the slip came down.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

SH2 WAIOTAHE SLIP - ROAD CLOSED - UPDATE 10:00AM#SH2 remains closed in Waiotahe with detour available for light vehicles only. All heavy vehicles should use SH5 as an alternative. Next update mid-afternoon, following ongoing slip assessment: https://t.co/ZnIQgxSlAt ^TP pic.twitter.com/e1snS4QrNt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 19, 2022

The slip is about 70 to 80 metres long and 20 to 30 metres high. Photo / Supplied

All road users are recommended to limit non-essential travel given the delays. For those travelling, please drive safely, follow the pilot vehicle on the detour and reduce speed to ensure the safety of all other road users, a Waka Kotahi media statement said.

A further update will be provided tomorrow.