The slip in State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

Further material has come down in a large slip in the Eastern Bay of Plenty overnight.

State Highway 2 remains closed between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd near Ōpōtiki.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency yesterday reported the slip was 70 to 80m long and 20 to 30m high and covered both lanes.

The slip is about 70 to 80 metres long and 20 to 30 metres high. Photo / Supplied

A van travelling through the site on Wednesday was pushed over by falling debris as the slip came down.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

SH2 WAIOTAHE SLIP - ROAD CLOSED - UPDATE 10:00AM#SH2 remains closed in Waiotahe with detour available for light vehicles only. All heavy vehicles should use SH5 as an alternative. Next update mid-afternoon, following ongoing slip assessment: https://t.co/ZnIQgxSlAt ^TP pic.twitter.com/e1snS4QrNt — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 19, 2022

Geotechnical investigation was being undertaken today and, following this assessment, there would be more clarity regarding when access would be restored to SH2, Waka Kotahi said this morning.

Light vehicles are detoured via Waiotahi Valley Rd, Waiotahi Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd until further notice.

All heavy vehicles are unable to use the detour route, and must instead use routes via State Highway 5.