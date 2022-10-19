Further material has come down in a large slip in the Eastern Bay of Plenty overnight.
State Highway 2 remains closed between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd near Ōpōtiki.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency yesterday reported the slip was 70 to 80m long and 20 to 30m high and covered both lanes.
A van travelling through the site on Wednesday was pushed over by falling debris as the slip came down.
One person was treated for minor injuries.
Geotechnical investigation was being undertaken today and, following this assessment, there would be more clarity regarding when access would be restored to SH2, Waka Kotahi said this morning.
Light vehicles are detoured via Waiotahi Valley Rd, Waiotahi Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd until further notice.
All heavy vehicles are unable to use the detour route, and must instead use routes via State Highway 5.