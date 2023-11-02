Serious crash on State Highway 1 in the Central North Island. Image / Waka Kotahi

Five people have been injured and two remain trapped after a crash involving a car and truck in the Central North Island.

Multiple emergency services, including three helicopters, have been sent to the crash on State Highway 1 at Rangipo, near the Rotoaira Rd intersection.

The crash happened just after 10am.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said five patients were being assessed and injuries ranged from critical to moderate.

Three helicopters and multiple ambulance vehicles have been sent to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said seven fire trucks had been sent to the scene from Tūrangi, Taupō and Rotorua. One person was trapped in a light truck and another in a car.

Staff were working to extract the patients, he said.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to take an alternate route, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More to come.