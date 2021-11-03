Staff member hit by car after school prank goes wrong

The staff member was taken to Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

A staff member at a Rotorua school is in hospital after being hit by a car after a prank went "badly wrong".

Rotorua Lakes High School said online this morning the staff member was run over by a car after they caught people vandalising the school with flour and toilet paper.

The post said: "It went badly wrong. They were intercepted by our ground staff but tried to escape. One of our staff was run over and is now in A&E in hospital".

The school said police were now involved.

"There will be damage to the wing mirror and bonnet," the post said.

"If you know anything about this please contact the school and ask to speak with the principal. If you were involved, do the right thing and take responsibility. Our staff member is recovering but this could have so easily been so much worse."

Police have been approached for comment.