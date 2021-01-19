St Chads thrives, though will miss general manager Nicky Mayne

(From left) Nicky's son Mykal Mayne, Nicky Mayne, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and Mykal's mobility dog Theo at Nicky's farewell on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Heading into 2021, St Chads Charitable Trust is thriving, although it will miss its general manager of four years, Nicky Mayne.

Nicky Mayne had her last day as general manager of St Chads on Tuesday.

After four years in the role, she is leaving to take up a role closer to home (Tauranga) to help her personal life be more sustainable. However, she will continue to contract to St Chads.

"I'm very proud of where St Chads is at and the work we are doing.

"Thank you to all the people, organisations, businesses and funders that continue to work with us to support a good life for those we serve."

Nicky says the St Chads community is thriving despite the very difficult year in 2020.

The trust provides a range of supports for persons with a disability so they can live their good life.

"We're looking forward to continuing to move forward in 2021. There is a phenomenal team, a strong board and a clear vision to improve outcomes for persons with a disability.

"We're currently searching for a new general manager who will carry on the good work of the organisation."

She says at the end of 2020 the team were very tired.

"It was a very tough year for them. However, we are very aware of some great achievements despite the difficulties."

She says one is that the team responded well to the changes necessary and provided a high level of support in every Covid level, minimising the impact on its clients.

St Chads partnering with whānau is key to client achievement and through Covid its relationships with whānau strengthened and has become more effective too, she says.

Nicky says there are many ways in which the community can get behind and help out St Chads throughout the year.

"Around 200 volunteer hours are worked each month in a variety of roles and we would love people to join our volunteer team, either working directly with clients or in Inspire Gallery."

She says there are opportunities for paid or volunteer work for clients.

"If you own an organisation or business there are many ways your business could improve by including persons with a disability – give us a call and find out how."

Nicky says people can also advocate for persons with a disability in their service group, workplace, community - "They can be fully included and contributing citizens."