Speed Works cancels event at Taupō International Motorsport Park

High-speed action from a previous round of the Speed Works Motorsport NZ Championship in Taupō. Photo / NZME

Following the Government announcement of the shift to the red setting of New Zealand's Covid-19 management framework, Speed Works Events has cancelled this weekend's meeting at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

"We have been left with little time to make the substantial changes required to run the meeting safely this coming weekend," managing director Geoff Short says.

"We have therefore reluctantly made the decision this morning to cancel our meeting on January 29-30.

"We will be actively working to come up with alternative solutions for categories missing rounds of their championships and replacing those missed rounds will be a priority for us moving forward. We are also currently looking very closely at the protocols required to run our meeting at Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park on February 12-13."

MotorSport New Zealand CEO Elton Goonan says the governing body backs the decision given the lack of time available and a currently volatile situation with regard to the extent of the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

"We are disappointed that the event is unable to go ahead but understand that such a large event would require a significant amount of protocols to ensure that the red light rules are met," he says.

"The combination of both motor cars and motorcycles at one event was going to be a great spectacle for all who were planning to attend."