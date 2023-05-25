One of the new speed limit signs that are being placed outside schools around the Taupō District.

One of the new speed limit signs that are being placed outside schools around the Taupō District.

Speed limits are being lowered on many streets around the Taupō District, including one significant change that wasn’t included in public consultation.

Many of the changes will see limits lowered to 30km/h outside schools and in streets within Taupō and Tūrangi CBDs, and were signalled well in advance.

However, one section of road - the 80km/h zone on Lake Terrace, from the State Highway 1 roundabout near the airport, to the existing 50km/h zone near Countdown - is being lowered to 50km/h, which may come as a surprise to residents.

The change was not included in the public consultation documents, but was later approved by the Taupō District Council, with the following reason given in the Confirmed Speed Limits document: “As development increases in this area, there are more people using this area, including pedestrians and cyclists. Also, the form of the road is changing with the addition of roundabouts on some key intersections.”

The 50km/h speed limit has also been extended up Broadlands Rd, from the intersection of Miro St to the SH1 on-ramp, to cater for the growing industrial area.

There will also be 40km/h zones included in two neighbourhoods: the streets within Wairakei Village and the streets within the new Ngā Roto Estate development at Wharewaka.

The changes will be introduced over the next two weeks and some will have minimal effect on motorists, with the school zone reductions already in effect across the district and most vehicles already travelling at speeds lower than the current 50km/h limits in busy CBD areas.

Proposed changes - from 100km/h to 80km/h - on sections of Mapara, Poihipi, Whangamatā and Broadlands roads were not approved because the public opposed it during consultation.

Taupō District Council senior engineering officer - transport strategy, Bryson Huxley, said feedback from schools had been positive.

“These changes are about making our streets safer for all members of our community,” Huxley said.

“The results of our public consultation showed that the community was very supportive of improving safety.

“Most drivers should not notice a marked difference as 30km/h is generally the most advisable and comfortable speed to be using around schools and in our CBDs. This is particularly so in Taupō town where the increased pedestrianisation of the town centre means motorists are sharing the roads more, but is also true of the Tūrangi CBD,where a 30km/h limit is now going into effect. Basically, our CBDs have changed and we are asking drivers to be a part of that change.”

The speed reductions are part of a wider speed management plan being carried out across the district and Huxley said it was important that drivers keep an eye out for the new signs and drive accordingly. The Tūrangi speed reductions cover the Tūrangi industrial area, the Tūrangi town centre and both kura (schools) in the town.

The Taupō CBD speed reductions will cover all streets west of Tītīraupenga Street and south of Spa Road, including Redoubt Street and Ferry Road, and will be coming into effect in the next few weeks.

The Speed Management Plan arose out of the council’s 2020 Transport Strategy and focuses on speed limits around schools, walking and cycling routes, town centres, and high-risk rural roads.

Consultation was held between March and May this year and 249 submissions were received.

All school zones on local roads have been reduced to 30km/h, but some of the limits on busier roads would only be 30km/h at the start and end of the school day, while others will be permanent. Schools on state highways required Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to change the speed limit.

As part of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation Project, the speed limit in the new waterfront precinct of Roberts Street has already been reduced to 10km/h for pedestrian safety.

A full list of the speed changes can be found here.