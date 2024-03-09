Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Sonya Bateson: Here’s how we should punish teen offenders

Sonya Bateson
By
5 mins to read
How to punish teens who commit crimes needs careful consideration. Photo / 123rf

How to punish teens who commit crimes needs careful consideration. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Do you remember your teenage years?

I do. And sometimes I wish I didn’t.

Don’t get me wrong, there were wonderful times. But there were also times when I was an utter fool, risking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post