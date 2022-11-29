The renovated Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The doors of Rotorua’s newly-refurbished, renovated and earthquake-strengthened Sir Howard Morrison Centre will be thrown open for a star-studded Grand Opening Gala event and a weekend of celebrations in February.

On February 16 and 17, the venue will host performers and musicians - both local tangata whenua and others from across the motu. Then on February 18, the venue will host a free-to-public Rā a Whānau [whanau open day]. All are welcome to enjoy performances, workshops, live music, and behind-the-scenes tours.

Celebrated choreographer and artistic director Taiaroa Royal (Te Arawa, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Raukawa), who was born in Rotorua, will direct the gala event and also choreograph a special dance work for the show which will be performed by young local artists.

Royal, who moved back to Rotorua in 2016, said he jumped at the opportunity, and was excited to give back by creating a gala event fitting for the venue and the Morrison whānau.

”To be able to bring a group of amazing New Zealand artists [to] the Centre and [aid their] performing is an honour and privilege.”

He hoped the event would take people on a journey while paying homage to the venue and Sir Howard Morrison himself.

”I’m really excited to be working with all these amazing artists and to celebrate this venue that has been a long time waiting to reopen.”

Royal hoped the reopening of the centre would open up the market for large productions like the New Zealand Orchestra and New Zealand Ballet to perform.

“I think it has been a long time in the waiting and will really put Rotorua back on the touring schedule for a lot of organisations.”

The centre was closed in November 2017 after it was found to be earthquake-prone.

In July 2021, the council revealed the budget for the project had ballooned from $22.5 million to $33.7m, and the council contribution had almost doubled from $11.5m to $22.6m.

The original budget set in 2017 was $17.9m.

The line-up for the grand opening gala includes Aotearoa soul legend Whirimako Black, musicians Ria Hall and Anika Moa, Sir Howard’s son Howie Morrison Junior, Te Mauri Kapa Haka, opera singer Christian Thurston, reggae band Origin Roots, Okareka Dance Company, circus sensations The Dust Palace, Thoroughly Modern Māori’s Rutene Spooner, Rotorua Musical Theatre, John Paul College choir, local performers Nikau Grace, Jasmine Hulton, Ellis Carrington and Krissy Knapp, Taiko Drumming, and Rotorua Girls’ High School and Western Heights High School hip-hop crews.

The time has arrived! 🎉 The Sir Howard Morrison Centre presents Whakatuheratanga Nui, Grand Opening Gala celebration on... Posted by Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Monday, November 28, 2022

“With the gala opening, we wanted to celebrate our immense local talent and present a spectacular showcase of arts and performance with guest artists visiting from across the North Island, all of whom have connections to the Morrison whānau and the Te Arawa region,” said Sir Howard Morrison Centre’s performing arts director, Janelle Bishsaid.

“This opening will demonstrate the multi-genre, collaborative community environment we hope to foster moving forward.”

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre conducted a dawn karakia, led by Mataia Keepa of Te Arawa, on November 18 in preparation for the Lockwood New Zealand Aria Finals performed in the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre – Matangi Rau the next day.

The AMJAZZ Christmas Showcase will return to the venue on December 10 for their end-of-year celebrations.

Tickets for the Grand Opening Gala event are on sale November 29 at 10am at sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.