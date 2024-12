A sinkhole has formed on State Highway 30A near Pak'nSave in Rotorua.

The hole is on State Highway 30A near Pak’nSave.

A NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said NZTA was aware a small sinkhole (tomo) had formed and the lane was closed last night to protect the area.

The spokeswoman said possible causes of the hole included water erosion or geothermal activity.