Heavy rain causes surface flooding in Rotorua.

Two women were stranded in their car surrounded by floodwater on Malfroy Rd as thunderstorms battered Rotorua this afternoon.

Rotorua woman Kelly Albrecht was returning home from Christmas shopping with her children, Tyla, 13, Amber, 11, and Declan, 11, when they came across two women stranded in a car surrounded by water on Malfroy Rd, near Westbrook Pl.

Albrecht waded into the water waste deep to see if they were okay.

“The woman driving went to get out of her car because she was freaking out and didn’t know what to do so I told her to close the door and put down the window and I talked to her through there. I told her to put her car in drive, turn your car back on, take your foot off the brake and let us push you.”

Albrecht said the woman didn’t speak much English and was in the car with an elderly woman in the passenger seat.

Albrecht said they pushed the car up the hill out of the flooding about 100m.

“She kept saying saying ‘thank you, thank you, I don’t know what to do’.”

She said the woman was so grateful, she gave them a $50 note.

“I tried giving it back but she dropped it in the water so I went for another swim,” Albrecht said.

Albrecht said they then got some cones from the nearby service station and blocked off Malfroy Rd.

Malfroy Rd in Rotorua this afternoon. Photo / Kelly Makiha

In the six hours before 3pm, Metservice recorded 157 lightning strikes across the Bay of Plenty, meanwhile, Rotorua Airport recorded approximately 27mm of rainfall since midday.

Thunderstorms were expected to continue into the evening.

Otonga Rd resident Annie Wells said she had installed a rain gauge on her property and it recorded 90mm of rainfall since midday.

“I’ve just come back in from checking it. I wasn’t sure I was reading it right at first.

“That’s quite a bit of water in a short period of time.”

Hyrum Paki was driving along Ranolf St to pick up his son and noticed the road had collapsed.

“I saw water bursting out of the manhole as I was driving and thought nothing of it until I kept driving and noticed bits of the road all pushed up and parts of the road looked like it collapsed in. I had to drive around carefully to avoid my car falling in.”

Pensioner Julie Kerem called the Rotorua Daily Post because her Glenholme yard was flooding.

“It’s like a creek running down the side of my unit,” she said.

She said the water was approaching her back and front doors and she was afraid it could breach.

“It’s come right up to the back door, and I’ve got to put towels down to stop it.”

Rotorua Community Youth Centre receptionist Gaby Sanzana Leal said there was no flooding outside the centre at this stage.

“But if we carry on like this it might be a different story tomorrow,” she said.

“It’s not too bad at the moment, but who’s to say if it doesn’t stop?”

She understood there was flooding in the Devon St area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it received 31 flood-related callouts across Rotorua, Tauranga and Hamilton between 10am and 4pm.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the Western Bay of Plenty had an average of 20 millimetres of rain an hour since the early hours of Tuesday.

Heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon caused flooding at Ranolf St. Photo / Andrew Warner

“We’ve had an active area of thunderstorms move over the area caused by meeting winds,” Little said.

“There is a line of thunderstorms stretching down from the Coromandel. It’s been quite consistent.”

Little said a handful of weather stations had seen upwards of 13mm of rain per hour in the last 12 hours.

In the past six hours before 3pm there were 157 lightning strikes across the Bay of Plenty and 3462 lightning strikes across the whole North Island.

“That number is going up quite quickly at the moment due to activity in the last two hours.”

Little said locals could expect more thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening.

“Tomorrow is going to be a similar sort of situation. However, we’re not expecting there to be quite as many active thunderstorms. It’s a little bit more stable with a few showers developing.

“There’s still a chance of thunderstorms, but we’re not expecting the same sort of activity as today.”

At 2.37pm, MetService issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the South Waikato, Rotorua and Taupō.

The warning said the thunderstorms would be accompanied by very heavy rain and, in some places, hail.

Flooding on Lake Rd caused by Tuesday afternoon thunderstorms. Photo / Laura Smith

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said drivers must be prepared for wet weather and hazardous driving conditions.

“Localised flooding and slips are a possibility across the regional state highway network,” the spokesperson said.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, watch their speed and following distances and use their headlights when visibility is bad.

“People should also check road conditions and make sure routes are open before they travel.”

The Rotorua Lakes Council also warned motorists to take extra care on Rotorua roads due to surface flooding and potential debris as a result of heavy rainfall being experienced throughout the district.

In a statement on their website, the council said Rotorua Airport had recorded approximately 27mm of rain since midday and roading contractors reported significant heavy rainfalls across the Rotorua district.

“Surface flooding has also been reported in other locations across the city and at Rotoiti and Rotoma,” the statement said.

Calls about flooding received by Rotorua Lakes Council and referred to roading contractors:

Petrie St

Ruby St

Hathor St

Eruera St

Amohia St

Kauri St

Pukuatua St

Lytton St

Old Taupo Rd

Totora St

Holland St

Wrigley Rd

York St

Wallace Cres

Haupapa St

Ford Rd, multiple locations

Kaharoa Rd

Other calls being dealt with by roading crews:

Unsworth Rd – Debris has washed onto the road from a driveway

Wallace/Ranolf – Stormwater issue, crew investigating







