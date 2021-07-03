Seven injured in Rotorua crash

A car and truck have collided in Rotorua.
Police were alerted to the crash on Tauranga Direct Rd, Haumurana incident just after 1pm today.
A police spokeswoman said fire crews were currently at the scene.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no one was reported to be trapped, and crews were assisting with traffic control at the scene.
A St John spokeswoman said that seven people involved crash received moderate and minor injuries.
Two patients were transported to Rotorua Hospital.