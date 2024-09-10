Honey Estarija is a self-taught unmanned aerial vehicle or drone pilot specialising in detecting myrtle rust. Photo / Supplied
Accurate measurement of carbon surrounding trees can now be made using laser scanners, says Sadeepa Jayathunga.
The remote sensing and forest management spatial specialist is one of six leading Scion scientists working on technology for forest monitoring and climate resilience planning. She said she felt confident about presenting her work to Nasa and other industry experts during this week’s ForestSAT 2024 conference in Rotorua.
Already recognised for providing local forestry insights through their work, particularly in the Kaingaroa, Timberlands and Kinleith forests, the scientists focused on radiata pine trees during their pilot run.
Four of the seven scientists presenting at the conference said they wanted to continue developing their databases to include New Zealand’s native flora such as pōhutakawa.
Jayathunga said her challenge was to reduce data processing times, and it required processing pipelines that didn’t exist yet.
Eventually calibrating a “pipeline” or system that could process the free regional Lidar data provided by regional councils, Jayathunga said she was pleased to make use of the information.
“Writing all these scripts and developing the tools I didn’t even know I would be able to do it.
“It was a really hard time, working really late nights and trying to figure out why your script is not working, why it’s spitting out errors.
“We were really struggling to process that data to get meaningful insights because we have limited computer resources.
“I started developing all the data processing pipelines from scratch because we didn’t have anything to process big data sets and started streamlining the pipelines.”
Her development data processing used to take months, but Jayathunga’s pipeline cut the processing times down to days.
Michael Watt, principal scientist at Scion, said the Tree Phenotyping programme focused on the Bay of Plenty. The Forest Insights programme was a national-scale project that produced “progressive” and “cutting edge” results.
Progress made by his team allowed them to move into precision forestry, venturing into hyperspectral and thermal data, tech developed could successfully pre-visually detect myrtle rust in pōhutukawa trees for the first time, Watt said.
“I think we’re at the cutting edge and yeah, I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done.