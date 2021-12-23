Santa visited Rotorua and helped to raise funds for local Age Concern

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O' Rourke (left), Markets Twelve 21 business development executive Julia Haira, Blue, and Santa at Markets Twelve 21. Photo / Shauni James

Families were able to make memories with Santa while also helping to raise funds for a local cause.

Photos with Santa were available at Markets Twelve 21 last week, and proceeds from the special photo opportunity have been to used to raise funds for Age Concern Rotorua.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke said it was fabulous they had been selected as the recipient of this fundraiser.

"It was a surprise and out of the blue. We've been thinking about what we could do with the money raised and we have a couple ideas."

He said one was that they could give some money to their volunteers to buy a small gift for people they visited who were lonely and isolated.

Or, because of Covid they had to cancel a lot of events this year, so they were also thinking of using it to hold a gathering around the start of next year that everyone could take part in and to which their volunteers could bring the people they visited, he says.

Julia Haira, Markets Twelve 21 business development executive, said if the indoor market could make a small difference within the community and get everyone to band together for such a great cause then that was exactly what they would do.

"We hope to help generate a bit more Christmas joy and cheer to those who might not have family around this year."

She said Age Concern Rotorua was a cause close to people's hearts because we all had grandparents or elderly people in our lives.

People had also been able to donate online.