Safer, easier-to-use State Highway 30-Tarawera Rd intersection nears completion

Work continues on the Tarawera Rd-Te Ngae Rd roundabout. The roundabout is being transformed into a signalised intersection as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project. Photo / NZME

The switch is expected to be flipped on traffic lights at one of Rotorua's busiest intersections as early as next week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

New traffic lights at the State Highway 30-Tarawera Rd intersection are due to be turned on in the second week of the school holiday.

The roadworks project has caused huge frustration with motorists who have experienced major traffic delays during peak hours, prompting a flurry of letters to the editor earlier in the year.

The agency's regional manager infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, said in a media statement today people could expect the intersection to look "very different".

"This is a critical milestone for the project, and the upgrade will make the intersection safer, easier to use, and more efficient at peak travel times," she said.

"The aim is to have the new intersection in place early in the week and during the school holidays when traffic flows are more consistent throughout the day."

Overnight, there will be a staged process with the temporary roundabout removed and temporary line marking installed, before the traffic lights are turned on.

Work has been scheduled to take place overnight to reduce the impact on traffic.

"It's important people take extra care when travelling through the intersection as they adjust to the new layout," Wilton said.

The plan for the Tarawera Rd/SH30 intersection. Photo / Supplied

The temporary roundabout is scheduled to be removed overnight on Monday, July 19, with the lights expected to be operational from 6am on Tuesday, July 20. This may be delayed in the event of unsuitable weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

"There are a few things that need to align for the lights to become operational," Wilton said.

"The weather needs to allow for the new line marking to be applied at the same time the lights will be switched on. If it is too wet or too cold, the switch will be postponed to the next possible day."

While the traffic lights will be operational, the community is being advised to expect the intersection to be an active worksite for the next few weeks as final works are completed.

"Contractors will continue working at the intersection for about three weeks as they construct the concrete islands separating traffic travelling in opposite directions."

There will be occasional lane closures, additional signage, and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

Waka Kotahi asks motorists to be patient as the final steps are completed.

Some delays are anticipated as people adjust to the new layout. The intersection will be monitored carefully and adjustments made to the traffic light phasing, as required.

Although the intersection will be functional from the second week of the school holiday, the final layer of surfacing will be applied in September when it's warmer, to ensure a strong bond between the two layers of surfacing.

The signalising of Tarawera intersection is part of the $17 million Eastern Corridor Stage One project, improving SH30-Te Ngae Rd from Sala St to Iles Rd. The project started in February 2020, with completion expected in late 2021.

For more information go to nzta.govt.nz/eastern-corridor-stage1