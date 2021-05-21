Rugby: Rotorua Boys' play Whangārei Boys' for the first time 24 years. And the winner was ...

Rotorua Boys' High School first XV player Vero Alley runs through Whangārei Boys' High School players. Photo / Rotorua Boys' High School

After a two-decade drought, Rotorua Boys' and Whangārei Boys' high schools have gone head-to-head on the rugby field.

Yesterday, the two schools contested a first XV match for the first time since 1997 in what is hoped to be the first of an annual fixture, with the schools taking turns to travel each year.

The chance to play each other had not happened previously because of logistics and the inception of the Super 8 competition between provincial North Island secondary schools.

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter said when Super 8 was set up in 1997, Whangārei was the only state boys' high school not included because it was believed the travel would be difficult for some schools.

Rotorua played in the Super 8 and Whangārei played in the North Harbour competition.

"Whangārei have always been keen to join Super 8 and it's a chance to firm up a relationship with another boys' high school from throughout the North Island," Grinter said.

Grinter said welcoming Whangārei back to Rotorua was a positive experience for both schools.

On Wednesday, the Whangārei team, along with head coach Harry Darkins and their support crew, were welcomed with a pōhiri before being billeted out to the school's first XV families.

At the game, Rotorua Boys' students packed the school's new terraces to watch the home-side win 43-0.

The reunion game doubled as a challenge for the oldest and most prestigious nationwide trophy in first XV rugby - the Moascar Cup.

As the cup holders, Rotorua Boys' have to schedule at least seven challenges for the year and have played - and won - three so far.

Since records began in 1920, Whangārei Boys' claimed the Moascar Cup once, in 1953. Rotorua have held it once before, in 2003.

"When Whangārei were offered the Moascar Cup challenge they were keen to take that opportunity," Grinter said.

"For us, it's one of very few mid-week games. It was just a good time for the school to come together and help launch the winter sports season."

Darkins said it was a "huge privilege" to play Rotorua after such a long hiatus and looked forward to a continuous relationship with the school.

"It's an honour for us to be able to start this tradition again and one we hope can continue for many years to come," Darkins said.

It was a long drive and a quick stay for the travelling school but Darkins, who remembered playing Rotorua when he was a student at Whangārei, said it was a positive one.

"They definitely enjoyed themselves.

"It's awesome to test ourselves against a Super 8 team. We play in the North Harbour comp so it was good to see what the level of the Super 8 would be and where we need to be as a school and as a first XV to match those Super 8 teams."